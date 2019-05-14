Home States Odisha

5 held for firing at slain BJP leader

The Crime Branch has arrested five persons for their involvement in attacking and opening fire at BJP leader Manguli Jena in 2016. 

Published: 14th May 2019 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2019 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Crime Branch has arrested five persons for their involvement in attacking and opening fire at BJP leader Manguli Jena in 2016. 

Jena was shot dead on April 14 this year when he was returning from the house of BJP’s Khurda candidate Kalu Khandayatray. He was Khurda (Zone-9) Mandal president of BJP.  

The CB made the arrests in connection with an attack on Jena on August 31, 2016. The arrested persons are Dibyalochan Gajendra, Simanchal Badajena, Pabin Kumar Dalasinghrai, Chandrakanta Pradhan and Ispat Moharana. The accused had had opened fire at Jena before fleeing. 

CB officials said 17 cases were pending against Gajendra, 11 against Badajena, four against Dalasinghrai, three against Moharana and two against Pradhan.

On Monday, the five accused were produced in a court in Tangi and remanded to judicial custody. Police have approached the court seeking remand of the accused for further interrogation.

Crime Branch ADG Santosh Upadhyay said the accused had attacked Jena over some rivalry. On being asked whether the five were also involved in the murder of Jena, Upadhyay said the matter was under investigation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India captain Virat Kohli dives to catch the ball during a training session ahead of their Cricket World Cup match against South Africa at Ageas Bowl in Southampton, England. (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: Is Virat Kohli really 'immature' as per Kagiso Rabada's claim?
Shakib Al Hasan: 32 years, LH Bat, Left-arm orthodox (Photo | AFP)
World Cup 2019: Team Bangladesh- Match winners, weak links and more
Gallery
Pakistan ended their losing streak in style | AP
Pakistan stun England as Root, Buttler centuries go in vain
Trent Bridge: The home of Nottinghamshire will host five matches, including a juicy fixture in which England take on Pakistan. The stadium first hosted an ODI in 1974. It has also served as a World Cup venue during the 1975, 1979, 1983 and 1999 editions. India have plenty of memorable moments in whites at Trent Bridge. This World Cup will be a good opportunity to make one in 50-overs when they take on New Zealand. Capacity: 17000, Established: 1841
World Cup 2019: All you need to know about the 11 match venues
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp