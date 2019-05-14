6 months after son’s death, man struggles for justice

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Gobinda Chandra Dash has been running from pillar to post for the last six months to get justice for his 25-year-old son Somnath who was allegedly murdered. The 49-year-old Dash, who belongs to Sambalpur, accused Rajgangpur police of inaction in solving the murder mystery despite vital leads provided by him. He said Somnath was working at Rajgangpur branch of a private bank and staying at a rented house there. On December 15, 2018, Dash was informed that his son was lying dead in a drain alongside State Highway 10 at Jhagarpur under Rajgangpur police limits.

Dash said he found his son’s body lying in a pool of blood in the drain. Somnath was strangulated with his belt and his head battered with some hard object. His mobile phone and motorcycle were missing.

Visiting the Rajgangpur police station on Monday, he said this was his sixth visit and every time he returned harassed and dejected with police claiming that investigation was on.

Dash said the CCTV footage of the private bank showed his son was last seen on December 14 evening with a youth. He said on March 15 this year when he visited the Laing community health centre (CHC) to get his son’s death certificate, he spotted the same youth in the CCTV footage standing with another person at Laing Chowk. Dash said description of the suspected youth with his two-wheeler registration number was given to the police, but to no avail. He informed that Somnath and a girl of Lefripara block in Sundargarh wanted to get married against the will of the latter’s family. He suspects involvement of the girl’s family in the killing.

The death report bearing seal of the Rajgangpur police said Somnath did not have any history of alcohol or tobacco consumption, while the post-mortem report stated that the death was caused by asphyxiation due to ligature by belt with fractured skull and other body injuries.

Rajgangpur SDPO Bijay Nanda claimed that Somnath was an alcoholic and before the incident, he had left office and got drunk. He said police have not yet found any clue and have verified all angles including the love affair.