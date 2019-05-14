Home States Odisha

6 months after son’s death, man struggles for justice

Gobinda Chandra Dash has been running from pillar to post for the last six months to get justice for his 25-year-old son Somnath who was allegedly murdered.

Published: 14th May 2019 05:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2019 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Gobinda Chandra Dash has been running from pillar to post for the last six months to get justice for his 25-year-old son Somnath who was allegedly murdered. The 49-year-old Dash, who belongs to Sambalpur, accused Rajgangpur police of inaction in solving the murder mystery despite vital leads provided by him. He said Somnath was working at Rajgangpur branch of a private bank and staying at a rented house there. On December 15, 2018, Dash was informed that his son was lying dead in a drain alongside State Highway 10 at Jhagarpur under Rajgangpur police limits. 

Dash said he found his son’s body lying in a pool of blood in the drain. Somnath was strangulated with his belt and his head battered with some hard object. His mobile phone and motorcycle were missing.  
Visiting the Rajgangpur police station on Monday, he said this was his sixth visit and every time he returned harassed and dejected with police claiming that investigation was on.

Dash said the CCTV footage of the private bank showed his son was last seen on December 14 evening with a youth. He said on March 15 this year when he visited the Laing community health centre (CHC) to get his son’s death certificate, he spotted the same youth in the CCTV footage standing with another person at Laing Chowk. Dash said description of the suspected youth with his two-wheeler registration number was given to the police, but to no avail. He informed that Somnath and a girl of Lefripara block in Sundargarh wanted to get married against the will of the latter’s family. He suspects involvement of the girl’s family in the killing. 

The death report bearing seal of the Rajgangpur police said Somnath did not have any history of alcohol or tobacco consumption, while the post-mortem report stated that the death was caused by asphyxiation due to ligature by belt with fractured skull and other body injuries.  

Rajgangpur SDPO Bijay Nanda claimed that Somnath was an alcoholic and before the incident, he had left office and got drunk. He said police have not yet found any clue and have verified all angles including the love affair.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India captain Virat Kohli dives to catch the ball during a training session ahead of their Cricket World Cup match against South Africa at Ageas Bowl in Southampton, England. (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: Is Virat Kohli really 'immature' as per Kagiso Rabada's claim?
Shakib Al Hasan: 32 years, LH Bat, Left-arm orthodox (Photo | AFP)
World Cup 2019: Team Bangladesh- Match winners, weak links and more
Gallery
Pakistan ended their losing streak in style | AP
Pakistan stun England as Root, Buttler centuries go in vain
Trent Bridge: The home of Nottinghamshire will host five matches, including a juicy fixture in which England take on Pakistan. The stadium first hosted an ODI in 1974. It has also served as a World Cup venue during the 1975, 1979, 1983 and 1999 editions. India have plenty of memorable moments in whites at Trent Bridge. This World Cup will be a good opportunity to make one in 50-overs when they take on New Zealand. Capacity: 17000, Established: 1841
World Cup 2019: All you need to know about the 11 match venues
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp