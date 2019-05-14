BJP seeks names of PMAY beneficiaries

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Shortly after Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik requested the Centre to sanction five lakh houses under Prime Minister’s Awas Yojana (PMAY) to cyclone Fani-hit Odisha, the State BJP asked the former to release the name of identified beneficiaries who will be assisted under the rural housing scheme.

Slamming the ruling BJD for claiming credit for constructing over 10 lakh houses in the last five years, senior BJP leader K V Singh Deo said none of the affected families in Puri district has pucca house. This hard fact came to the notice of the BJP team which recently visited affected areas of Satyabadi and Kanas blocks in Puri district.

Asking the State Government to make the names of beneficiaries of rural housing scheme in Puri district public, Deo said he has every reason to believe that the fund sanctioned under PMAY is misappropriated by ruling party leaders.

Criticising the Chief Minister for not visiting any of the cyclone-affected areas, Deo further asked the State Government to put the list of people who will be provided housing assistance in public domain by June 1 for verification.

He further alleged that relief materials have not reached many families in Puri district. Dismissing the claims of the State Government that power has been restored to more than 80 per cent consumers, the BJP leader said more than 70 per cent consumers of the State Capital are still living in darkness even after 11 days of the cyclone.