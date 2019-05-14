Child marriage foiled in Jharsuguda

Home States Odisha

By Express News Service

JHARSUGUDA: A child marriage was foiled by Childline officials in Jharsuguda on Sunday.
Parents of a 14-year-old girl of Balangir had decided to get her married to a 24-year-old youth of Belpahar at the Radha Krishna temple at Junadihi in Belpahar.

When the Childline officials visited the temple, they found out that the wedding venue has been changed to the groom’s uncle’s house at Bajrangpada in Jharsuguda. Tracking the mobile number of the groom’s father, they found out the house where the wedding was to take place and rescued the minor girl. However, the groom and members of both the families managed to escape.

The officials took the girl in their custody and produced her before the Child Welfare Committee which decided to sent her to a shelter home till her parents returned.

The girl said despite being interested in pursuing education, her mother had forced her to get married. She agreed to the wedding when the groom and his family members assured to let her study after marriage.

