Cyclone-hit CDA residents allege neglect

Published: 14th May 2019 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2019 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Residents of CDA Sector-6 on Monday submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik through Revenue Divisional Commissioner (RDC), Cuttack alleging negligence of the district Collector towards restoring normalcy in their locality after cyclone Fani.

Collector-cum-District Magistrate Aravind Agarwal has not taken any steps in CDA area before and after the cyclone in the interest of residents including slum dwellers, the memorandum stated.  

Though there was no proper distribution of relief, restoration of electricity and supply of drinking water, the Collector on May 7 had given false statement to the Government that drinking water and power supply was already restored in CDA’s Sector 6, 7, 8 and 9, the memorandum alleged.

The Collector misbehaved with a local delegation which had gone to meet him after coming to know about the district administration’s claims about restoration works, the residents alleged.

Currently, power supply is yet to be restored in more than 30 per cent of CDA areas. Similarly, drinking water and power supply is yet to be restored at Petanal and Hairanpur slums in Sector-6 area. Besides, the cyclone affected persons are yet to get relief materials including polythene sheets, the residents added.

