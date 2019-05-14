Home States Odisha

Drive to ease blood shortage

For the last few years, the Blood Bank of DHH has been running out of stock and they are not able to meet the demand of patients in the hospital.

Published: 14th May 2019 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2019 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

RAYAGADA: In order to meet the urgent need for blood, the district police on Sunday organised a donation camp and collected 93 units of blood. SP Saravana Vivek M also donated blood to encourage donors. 

As per report, the Blood Bank of District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) needs at least 4,500 units of blood per annum. The bank provides 12 to 15 units of blood daily to meet the hospital requirement. Last year, only 2,100 units of blood were collected from 42 camps in the district. Those taking their dear ones to emergency wards are under tremendous pressure to arrange for replacement. 

For the last few years, the Blood Bank of DHH has been running out of stock and they are not able to meet the demand of patients in the hospital.

The blood banks are now moving out to the public places frequently organising camps to encourage more volunteers to donate blood. Joining the drive, Ama Police unit on Sunday organised the camp to help ease blood shortage. 

The SP said, “Actually, I was not aware of the crisis in the Blood Bank. When I came to know about it, we organised a camp under the banner of ‘Ama Police’ in association with a private organisation. Similar camps will be held at different places to meet the blood demand.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India captain Virat Kohli dives to catch the ball during a training session ahead of their Cricket World Cup match against South Africa at Ageas Bowl in Southampton, England. (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: Is Virat Kohli really 'immature' as per Kagiso Rabada's claim?
Shakib Al Hasan: 32 years, LH Bat, Left-arm orthodox (Photo | AFP)
World Cup 2019: Team Bangladesh- Match winners, weak links and more
Gallery
Pakistan ended their losing streak in style | AP
Pakistan stun England as Root, Buttler centuries go in vain
Trent Bridge: The home of Nottinghamshire will host five matches, including a juicy fixture in which England take on Pakistan. The stadium first hosted an ODI in 1974. It has also served as a World Cup venue during the 1975, 1979, 1983 and 1999 editions. India have plenty of memorable moments in whites at Trent Bridge. This World Cup will be a good opportunity to make one in 50-overs when they take on New Zealand. Capacity: 17000, Established: 1841
World Cup 2019: All you need to know about the 11 match venues
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp