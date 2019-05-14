Drive to ease blood shortage

By Express News Service

RAYAGADA: In order to meet the urgent need for blood, the district police on Sunday organised a donation camp and collected 93 units of blood. SP Saravana Vivek M also donated blood to encourage donors.

As per report, the Blood Bank of District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) needs at least 4,500 units of blood per annum. The bank provides 12 to 15 units of blood daily to meet the hospital requirement. Last year, only 2,100 units of blood were collected from 42 camps in the district. Those taking their dear ones to emergency wards are under tremendous pressure to arrange for replacement.

For the last few years, the Blood Bank of DHH has been running out of stock and they are not able to meet the demand of patients in the hospital.

The blood banks are now moving out to the public places frequently organising camps to encourage more volunteers to donate blood. Joining the drive, Ama Police unit on Sunday organised the camp to help ease blood shortage.

The SP said, “Actually, I was not aware of the crisis in the Blood Bank. When I came to know about it, we organised a camp under the banner of ‘Ama Police’ in association with a private organisation. Similar camps will be held at different places to meet the blood demand.”