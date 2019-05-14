Home States Odisha

Government urges private schools to waive fees

The State Government on Monday urged all private schools in cyclone Fani-affected districts to consider waiving school fees of students for a month. 

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government on Monday urged all private schools in cyclone Fani-affected districts to consider waiving school fees of students for a month. Making an appeal to the schools in this regard, Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Bishnupada Sethi said the extremely severe cyclonic storm has ravaged Puri, Khurda, Cuttack, Jagatsingpur and Kendrapara. “Considering the plight of people, especially students, all private schools in these districts are requested to consider waiving school fees for one month,” he said. 

The appeal from the SRC came after Odisha Abhibhabak Mahasangha requested the State Government to take steps to waive school fees in both Government and private schools in severely affected areas to ameliorate the suffering of parents. Sethi said around 1.65 crore people in 14 districts have been affected due to the cyclone on May 3.

Many students have lost their books, study materials and uniforms. Keeping this in view, the State Government has already waived fees of students in all Government schools (up to high school level) for a year and taken steps to provide two extra pair of uniforms to students in the worst-hit districts. Besides, one extra pair of uniform will be provided to students in other affected districts, the SRC added.

