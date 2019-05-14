Heart surgeries hit in SCB 

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The extremely severe cyclone Fani has caused extensive damage to the intensive care unit (ICU) of Cardio Thoracic Vascular (CTV) Surgery department in SCB Medical College and Hospital.

While the glass doors and windows have been shattered, some other equipment have also sustained damages in the cyclone. With the ICU damaged, the operation unit of the department has remained shut since May 3. The last open heart surgery was conducted on May 1.

Sources said 10 patients admitted to the department for heart surgery were forced to leave the hospital following the damage to the ICU in the cyclone. While the hospital authorities discharged some patients, the others left the department suo motu. The department has 40 beds including six in the ICU.

Head of Department Prof Manoj Patnaik said repair and renovation of the damaged ICU is underway and the 10 patients will be called back for treatment.