Home States Odisha

Heart surgeries hit in SCB 

The extremely severe cyclone Fani has caused extensive damage to the intensive care unit (ICU) of Cardio Thoracic Vascular (CTV) Surgery department in SCB Medical College and Hospital. 

Published: 14th May 2019 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2019 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The extremely severe cyclone Fani has caused extensive damage to the intensive care unit (ICU) of Cardio Thoracic Vascular (CTV) Surgery department in SCB Medical College and Hospital. 

While the glass doors and windows have been shattered, some other equipment have also sustained damages in the cyclone. With the ICU damaged, the operation unit of the department has remained shut since May 3. The last open heart surgery was conducted on May 1. 

Sources said 10 patients admitted to the department for heart surgery were forced to leave the hospital following the damage to the ICU in the cyclone. While the hospital authorities discharged some patients, the others left the department suo motu. The department has 40 beds including six in the ICU.  

Head of Department Prof Manoj Patnaik said repair and renovation of the damaged ICU is underway and the 10 patients will be called back for treatment.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India captain Virat Kohli dives to catch the ball during a training session ahead of their Cricket World Cup match against South Africa at Ageas Bowl in Southampton, England. (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: Is Virat Kohli really 'immature' as per Kagiso Rabada's claim?
Shakib Al Hasan: 32 years, LH Bat, Left-arm orthodox (Photo | AFP)
World Cup 2019: Team Bangladesh- Match winners, weak links and more
Gallery
Pakistan ended their losing streak in style | AP
Pakistan stun England as Root, Buttler centuries go in vain
Trent Bridge: The home of Nottinghamshire will host five matches, including a juicy fixture in which England take on Pakistan. The stadium first hosted an ODI in 1974. It has also served as a World Cup venue during the 1975, 1979, 1983 and 1999 editions. India have plenty of memorable moments in whites at Trent Bridge. This World Cup will be a good opportunity to make one in 50-overs when they take on New Zealand. Capacity: 17000, Established: 1841
World Cup 2019: All you need to know about the 11 match venues
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp