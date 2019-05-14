Home States Odisha

Hot conditions to prevail

Sweltering heat conditions will continue to prevail in interior parts of the State in next three to four days. 

Published: 14th May 2019 05:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2019 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Sweltering heat conditions will continue to prevail in interior parts of the State in next three to four days. 

India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said temperature will remain above normal by two to three degree Celsius in Balangir, Sonepur, Sambalpur and Jharsuguda districts in next three to four days. Director, Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre HR Biswas said these districts might not experience heat wave conditions as temperature is expected to hover around 45 degree Celsius. On the day, 10 places in the State recorded more than 40 degree Celsius. Talcher and Titlagarh were the hottest at 44 degree C followed by Balangir at 42.5 degree C and Sambalpur 42.1 degree C. The twin cities of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar recorded 38.6 degree C and 37.2 degree C respectively. 

Met officials said light rain and thundershower activity might occur at one or two places in Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Kandhamal, Nayagarh, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara and Cuttack districts on Tuesday.

