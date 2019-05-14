Home States Odisha

Marriages sacrificed on the altar of Fani

Nature’s fury can not only be devastating but also all encompassing.

Published: 14th May 2019 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2019 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

Sanatan Pradhan and his wife with their son’s marriage card | Biswanath

By Hemant Kumar Rout
Express News Service

REBANA-NUAGAON (PURI): Nature’s fury can not only be devastating but also all encompassing. The extreme cyclone Fani left behind a trail of destruction of property, resources and livelihood that may be rebuilt over the years. But its impact on socio-cultural activities was unforeseen. And the first casualty on the altar was marriages.

Sanatan Pradhan had reconstructed a kitchen having asbestos roof next to his house in the backyard to prepare feast for his son Satyabrata’s marriage. With the cyclone blowing away the roof and damaging the kitchen walls, Pradhan, a resident of Rebana-Nuagaon village, had to postpone the marriage which was to be solemnised on May 19.

The Pradhan family had already printed invitation cards and booked marriage paraphernalia - from cooks to tent house and band baja to vehicles. Now they have to reschedule it, but they fear that the event may not be as grand as they expected.

“The kitchen has gone. We have to rebuild again. Lack of electricity is the main concern as generators are demanding three to four times of the usual charge. There has been huge scarcity of vegetables and other food items. Let things normalise, we will decide a fresh date,” said Pradhan.

His daughters, who are staying in Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh, had to cancel their tickets. The only solace was that they had not conducted the ‘Gua mangalan’ (a ritual considered very auspicious for a Hindu family). “It was to be performed on May 10. But we could not do it due to the cyclone,” said Sailabala, mother of Satyabrata, a bakery trader. 

Prafulla Pradhan of the same village has also deferred his son Priyabrata’s marriage, which was scheduled on May 18 as he has suffered loss of property in the cyclone. With debris all around and cry for shelter and succour still shrill, the cyclone-ravaged people of Brahmagiri block in Puri don’t want to tie the nuptial knots now. 

According to a rough estimate, at least 50 marriages have been postponed in the areas the TNIE team visited. Ashok Nayak and Anil Samantaray of Mahisa village had to postpone marriages as their houses have been completely destroyed. The most important occasion in their life can wait as they are busy rebuilding their houses. Mahisa and its neighbouring Berhampur are two worst hit villages located on an island in Chilika lake. 

“My marriage was scheduled for May 6. I had already purchased groceries, vegetables and others items for the feast. But the cyclone damaged everything. I suffered a loss of around ` one lakh,” said Anil. But there are some people who defied the destruction in a gesture of human resilience to put life on track though at a heavy cost. “Since we were ready for the marriages of my twin sons, we went ahead as per schedule. I had to spend more towards charges of generators and vehicles. But we had no other option,” said Maheswar Paikaray.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India captain Virat Kohli dives to catch the ball during a training session ahead of their Cricket World Cup match against South Africa at Ageas Bowl in Southampton, England. (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: Is Virat Kohli really 'immature' as per Kagiso Rabada's claim?
Shakib Al Hasan: 32 years, LH Bat, Left-arm orthodox (Photo | AFP)
World Cup 2019: Team Bangladesh- Match winners, weak links and more
Gallery
Pakistan ended their losing streak in style | AP
Pakistan stun England as Root, Buttler centuries go in vain
Trent Bridge: The home of Nottinghamshire will host five matches, including a juicy fixture in which England take on Pakistan. The stadium first hosted an ODI in 1974. It has also served as a World Cup venue during the 1975, 1979, 1983 and 1999 editions. India have plenty of memorable moments in whites at Trent Bridge. This World Cup will be a good opportunity to make one in 50-overs when they take on New Zealand. Capacity: 17000, Established: 1841
World Cup 2019: All you need to know about the 11 match venues
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp