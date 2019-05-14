Home States Odisha

More aid for cyclone-hit Odisha

The donations included Rs 5 crore from the Gujarat Government.

Published: 14th May 2019 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2019 08:16 AM

Education and Law Minister of Gujarat Bhupendra Singh Chudasama and Rajkot Municipal Corporation Commissioner Banchhanidhi Pani handing over the cheque to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday I Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) on Monday received Rs 11.52 crore donations from individuals and various entities towards relief and restoration works in cyclone-affected areas of the State.

The donations included Rs 5 crore from the Gujarat Government. Education and Law Minister of Gujarat Bhupendra Singh Chudasama and Rajkot Municipal Corporation Commissioner Banchhanidhi Pani met Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at the Secretariat and handed over a cheque in this regard. 

The National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd (NAFED) also donated Rs 1 crore while RP Sao Mines and Ramco Cement contributed Rs 2 crore each to the CMRF. Mesco Steel also donated Rs 75 lakh. 

Besides, Dr Manas Ranjan Sahu from AIIMS paid Rs 2.9 lakh while Minister Ananta Das and MLA Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak donated Rs 1 lakh each to the CM’s Relief Fund. Speaker of the Assembly Pradip Kumar Amat also donated Rs 81,000.

