Home States Odisha

More telecom towers sought

The State Government on Monday urged the Ministry of Telecommunications to direct telecom operators to set up more towers in rural areas for improved communication.

Published: 14th May 2019 06:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2019 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government on Monday urged the Ministry of Telecommunications to direct telecom operators to set up more towers in rural areas for improved communication.
Chief Secretary A P Padhi made this request to the Central team led by Union Power Secretary A K Bhalla which reviewed restoration of electricity supply and telecommunication services in cyclone Fani-affected districts at a high level meeting here.

Padhi assured that land available on the campuses of panchayat offices will be provided for installation of telecom towers. Similarly, Government office buildings in rural areas could be used for roof-top towers. However, the same installations should be used by all telecom service providers.

Praising the efforts of Odisha Government for speedy restoration of electricity supply and telecom services, the two vital sectors critical for normal functioning of banks, Bhalla said this was possible due to better coordination between the State and Central agencies engaged in reconstruction works. He, however, said a little more time is required to bring normalcy in severely-battered Puri district.

“Telecommunication services have been fully restored in all the districts barring Puri, Khurda and Cuttack. Now, we are focussing on Puri where the damage is more extensive. Nearly 80 per cent restoration works have been completed in Khurda, Cuttack and part of Jagatsinghpur districts. In Puri, we will see that the network become normal and fully functional as early as possible,” said Additional Secretary, Department of Telecommunications Anshu Prakash after the meeting. 

He said free intra-circle roaming facility and SMS services permitted after the cyclone enabled large number of affected people to communicate with their near and dears ones during the time of crisis. More than two crore SMSes have been sent and 10 lakh calls made using the roaming facility.
Asserting absolute normalcy in telecom services soon, Prakash said restoration of landline exchanges have been expedited. Barring some in Khurda and Puri, all landline exchanges have been restored. 
Additional Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy told the Central team that 56 per cent mobile towers in Khurda, 18 per cent in Puri and 73 per cent in Cuttack district have been made operational. 

All master switching centres have been made operational with electricity power supply except Vodaphone, Naharkanta which will be powered once Main Grid Feeder is restored. He said three Airtell Cell on Wheels (CoW) are working at Badadanda, Collectorate and Swargadwar, Puri while one Jio CoW with 4G service is functioning near Puri Collectorate. The meeting was informed that banking services are slowly becoming normal in Puri while there has been significant improvement in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India captain Virat Kohli dives to catch the ball during a training session ahead of their Cricket World Cup match against South Africa at Ageas Bowl in Southampton, England. (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: Is Virat Kohli really 'immature' as per Kagiso Rabada's claim?
Shakib Al Hasan: 32 years, LH Bat, Left-arm orthodox (Photo | AFP)
World Cup 2019: Team Bangladesh- Match winners, weak links and more
Gallery
Pakistan ended their losing streak in style | AP
Pakistan stun England as Root, Buttler centuries go in vain
Trent Bridge: The home of Nottinghamshire will host five matches, including a juicy fixture in which England take on Pakistan. The stadium first hosted an ODI in 1974. It has also served as a World Cup venue during the 1975, 1979, 1983 and 1999 editions. India have plenty of memorable moments in whites at Trent Bridge. This World Cup will be a good opportunity to make one in 50-overs when they take on New Zealand. Capacity: 17000, Established: 1841
World Cup 2019: All you need to know about the 11 match venues
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp