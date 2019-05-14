Home States Odisha

Nullah renovation to ease passage of sewage in city

Work on guard wall and bed lining of Tangna nullah, which carries sewage of a major part of the city, is going on in full swing. 

Published: 14th May 2019 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2019 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

Work on Tangna nullah in progress in Sambalpur | Express

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Work on guard wall and bed lining of Tangna nullah, which carries sewage of a major part of the city, is going on in full swing. 

The Odisha Construction Corporation (OCC) is executing the work at an estimated cost of ` two crore to provide smooth passage to rain water and sewage. Prior to the construction of the guard wall and bed lining on 200-metre stretch in AN Guha Lane area, the height and width of a bridge over the nullah was increased at a cost of `50 lakh. Work on the bridge was completed in December, 2017. Apart from smooth passage of rain water and sewage, the newly constructed bridge connecting Sakhipara with AN Guha Lane is also helping for smooth vehicular movement.

Senior Manager of OCC BK Sahu said the guard wall and bed lining work on 100 metres stretch each on both downstream and upstream of the newly constructed bridge is underway. The nullah was narrow at that place and obstructing smooth passage of rain water and sewage. The bed width of the nullah will be eight metres while height of the guard wall will be 3.3 metres at that place, he informed. The work on the guard wall and bed lining of the nullah began in May last year and they have set a target to complete it before the onset of monsoon, he added.

Tangana nullah, which originates in Ainthapali area, joins Dhobijoar nullah, the major sewage carrier of the city, at Kumbharpara in the city. During monsoon, the rain and sewage waters overflow on the road besides enter into the residential areas. Residents of AN Guha Lane, Sakhipara, Bahalpara, Pradhanpara, Fatak area, Gujrati Colony and Kumbharpara will find relief during the ensuing rainy season.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India captain Virat Kohli dives to catch the ball during a training session ahead of their Cricket World Cup match against South Africa at Ageas Bowl in Southampton, England. (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: Is Virat Kohli really 'immature' as per Kagiso Rabada's claim?
Shakib Al Hasan: 32 years, LH Bat, Left-arm orthodox (Photo | AFP)
World Cup 2019: Team Bangladesh- Match winners, weak links and more
Gallery
Pakistan ended their losing streak in style | AP
Pakistan stun England as Root, Buttler centuries go in vain
Trent Bridge: The home of Nottinghamshire will host five matches, including a juicy fixture in which England take on Pakistan. The stadium first hosted an ODI in 1974. It has also served as a World Cup venue during the 1975, 1979, 1983 and 1999 editions. India have plenty of memorable moments in whites at Trent Bridge. This World Cup will be a good opportunity to make one in 50-overs when they take on New Zealand. Capacity: 17000, Established: 1841
World Cup 2019: All you need to know about the 11 match venues
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp