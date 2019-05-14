Nullah renovation to ease passage of sewage in city

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Work on guard wall and bed lining of Tangna nullah, which carries sewage of a major part of the city, is going on in full swing.

The Odisha Construction Corporation (OCC) is executing the work at an estimated cost of ` two crore to provide smooth passage to rain water and sewage. Prior to the construction of the guard wall and bed lining on 200-metre stretch in AN Guha Lane area, the height and width of a bridge over the nullah was increased at a cost of `50 lakh. Work on the bridge was completed in December, 2017. Apart from smooth passage of rain water and sewage, the newly constructed bridge connecting Sakhipara with AN Guha Lane is also helping for smooth vehicular movement.

Senior Manager of OCC BK Sahu said the guard wall and bed lining work on 100 metres stretch each on both downstream and upstream of the newly constructed bridge is underway. The nullah was narrow at that place and obstructing smooth passage of rain water and sewage. The bed width of the nullah will be eight metres while height of the guard wall will be 3.3 metres at that place, he informed. The work on the guard wall and bed lining of the nullah began in May last year and they have set a target to complete it before the onset of monsoon, he added.

Tangana nullah, which originates in Ainthapali area, joins Dhobijoar nullah, the major sewage carrier of the city, at Kumbharpara in the city. During monsoon, the rain and sewage waters overflow on the road besides enter into the residential areas. Residents of AN Guha Lane, Sakhipara, Bahalpara, Pradhanpara, Fatak area, Gujrati Colony and Kumbharpara will find relief during the ensuing rainy season.