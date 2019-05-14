Home States Odisha

Oil India hands out Rs 3.2 crore to Odisha for extra kerosene

Central PSU Oil India Limited on Monday contributed Rs 3.2 crore to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) for relief works in the cyclone-affected areas.

Published: 14th May 2019 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2019 08:22 AM

Trees uprooted as Cyclone Fani hit Odisha (Photo | Siba Mohanty | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Central PSU Oil India Limited on Monday contributed Rs 3.2 crore to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) for relief works in the cyclone-affected areas. Oil India’s contribution is equivalent to the cost of 1000 kilo litre (KL) of kerosene which the State Government will purchase from oil marketing companies for distribution among cyclone-hit people.

The Central PSU’s move came in pursuant to Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s assurance to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for additional supply of 1000 KL (10 lakh litres) of kerosene.

Replying to Naveen’s request for extra kerosene, Pradhan had assured to provide Rs 3.2 crore to meet the requirement of kerosene in cyclone-affected areas of the State. “I wish to inform you that I have advised one of the PSUs under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas to contribute around Rs 3.2 crore through CSR fund to the CM’s Relief Fund to meet the requirement,” Pradhan said in a letter dated May 11.

The additional quantity of subsided kerosene has been made available for lifting by the State Government. Besides, sufficient supplies of petrol, diesel and LPG have already been ensured in the cyclone-affected areas, he added.

The Union Minister further assured that the Petroleum and Natural Gas Ministry and its PSUs will continue to provide necessary assistance to the State Government in the aftermath of the cyclonic storm.
On Friday Naveen had request the Centre for release of an additional 1000 KL of subsidised kerosene for supply to Puri district, which was devastated by the cyclone on May 3. 

In his letter to the Union Minister, the Chief Minister had requested for release of the additional quota free of cost as a special case for distribution among affected people.

General Manager of Oil India Rajeev Singhal handed over the cheque to Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Bishnupada Sethi.

