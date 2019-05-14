Home States Odisha

Patkura election: BJP accuses BJD of model code violation

The election which was to be held on May 19 has been postponed by two months due to cyclone Fani.

Published: 14th May 2019 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2019 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

Screen grab of BJD candidate from Patkura, Sabitri Agrawalla distributing relief among Fani affected

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: The BJP on Monday accused BJD candidate from Patkura Assembly segment of violating the election Model Code of Conduct by distributing relief material among the Fani affected people.

On May 10, BJD candidate Sabitri Agrawalla was caught on camera distributing government relief money among some cyclone affected villagers at the Primary Agriculture Cooperative Society (PACS) at Nahang village under Derabisahi block of Kendrapara district  in the presence of government officials.

After learning about the incident, Sudhanshu Sekhar Ray, the election agent of BJP candidate Bijoy Mohapatra lodged complaints against Sabitri with the Chief Election Commission, New Delhi; State Election Commission, Bhubaneswar and returning officer  of Patkura Assembly seat, Kendrapara.

In his letters to the officials, Ray stated that Sabitri’s act amounts to influencing voters to exercise their franchise in her favour. She is seen in the photograph with a `500 note, rice and other government relief items along with block nodal officer and other government officials. 

They violated model code for their involvement in criminal activities amounting to bribing voters which is punishable under Section-171 (b) and 171 (c) of IPC. Sabitri refuted the charges that she  was trying to influence voters.

“When I was going to Nahanga village for canvassing, a woman requested me to take photo with her for which someone photographed us near PACS while I was distributing money and relief items from the officials. I never handed her any money. BJP is trying  to tarnish  my image with an ulterior motive by levelling false allegations against me.”

Election to Patkura Assembly was countermanded following the death of 82-year-old BJD candidate Bed Prakash Agarwalla on April 20. Later, BJD nominated Sabitri, the widow of Bed Prakash to contest from Patkura. The election which was to be held on May 19 has been postponed by two months due to cyclone Fani.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India captain Virat Kohli dives to catch the ball during a training session ahead of their Cricket World Cup match against South Africa at Ageas Bowl in Southampton, England. (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: Is Virat Kohli really 'immature' as per Kagiso Rabada's claim?
Shakib Al Hasan: 32 years, LH Bat, Left-arm orthodox (Photo | AFP)
World Cup 2019: Team Bangladesh- Match winners, weak links and more
Gallery
Pakistan ended their losing streak in style | AP
Pakistan stun England as Root, Buttler centuries go in vain
Trent Bridge: The home of Nottinghamshire will host five matches, including a juicy fixture in which England take on Pakistan. The stadium first hosted an ODI in 1974. It has also served as a World Cup venue during the 1975, 1979, 1983 and 1999 editions. India have plenty of memorable moments in whites at Trent Bridge. This World Cup will be a good opportunity to make one in 50-overs when they take on New Zealand. Capacity: 17000, Established: 1841
World Cup 2019: All you need to know about the 11 match venues
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp