Patkura election: BJP accuses BJD of model code violation

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: The BJP on Monday accused BJD candidate from Patkura Assembly segment of violating the election Model Code of Conduct by distributing relief material among the Fani affected people.

On May 10, BJD candidate Sabitri Agrawalla was caught on camera distributing government relief money among some cyclone affected villagers at the Primary Agriculture Cooperative Society (PACS) at Nahang village under Derabisahi block of Kendrapara district in the presence of government officials.

After learning about the incident, Sudhanshu Sekhar Ray, the election agent of BJP candidate Bijoy Mohapatra lodged complaints against Sabitri with the Chief Election Commission, New Delhi; State Election Commission, Bhubaneswar and returning officer of Patkura Assembly seat, Kendrapara.

In his letters to the officials, Ray stated that Sabitri’s act amounts to influencing voters to exercise their franchise in her favour. She is seen in the photograph with a `500 note, rice and other government relief items along with block nodal officer and other government officials.

They violated model code for their involvement in criminal activities amounting to bribing voters which is punishable under Section-171 (b) and 171 (c) of IPC. Sabitri refuted the charges that she was trying to influence voters.

“When I was going to Nahanga village for canvassing, a woman requested me to take photo with her for which someone photographed us near PACS while I was distributing money and relief items from the officials. I never handed her any money. BJP is trying to tarnish my image with an ulterior motive by levelling false allegations against me.”

Election to Patkura Assembly was countermanded following the death of 82-year-old BJD candidate Bed Prakash Agarwalla on April 20. Later, BJD nominated Sabitri, the widow of Bed Prakash to contest from Patkura. The election which was to be held on May 19 has been postponed by two months due to cyclone Fani.