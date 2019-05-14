Police lathi charge amid chaos at relief camp

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: One person was seriously injured when police resorted to baton charge to disperse agitating people during distribution of polythene sheets in the cyclone affected Biridi in Jagatsinghpur district on Monday.

Hundreds of people, whose kutcha houses were damaged in the cyclone Fani, had gathered near Biridi tehsil office to collect polythene sheets. Alleging irregularities in distribution of polythene sheets, some of the affected people staged a demonstration leading to minor scuffle and tension.

Biridi Tehsildar Priyadarshani Mallick sought the intervention of local police to tackle the situation. Police rushed to the spot and tried to bring the situation under control but when the angry protestors refused to budge, police resorted to lathi charge to disperse the crowd. In the process, several people were injured and Pramoda Mallick of Kulakaijanaga under the same police limits was admitted to SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack. The distribution of polythene was resumed in the presence of police.

Meanwhile, hundreds of irate people staged a road blockade protesting delay in supply of electricity to cyclone-hit villages at Tarikunda of Cuttack Naugaon National Highway. The agitators paralysed movement of vehicular traffic for three hours.

Local police led by SDPO of Jagatsinghpur Prakash Pal pacified the agitators with an assurance to take up the matter with the authorities concerned following which they called off the stir in the afternoon.

PDS irregularities

People of Biritola panchayat under Tirtol block staged a dharna in front of the collectorate protesting non-supply of PDS commodities and sale of kerosene at more than the Government fixed price. Ward member Sarat Chandra Das said the PDS dealer keeps the shop closed on many occasions forcing hundreds of people to return dejected. Under the PDS system, the Government decided to supply 2.5 litre of kerosene per card holder while the dealer is giving two litre at `36 per litre instead of `34. District Civil Supply Officer Dillip Kumar Patra pacified the agitators and assured to take action against the PDS dealer to streamline the distribution.