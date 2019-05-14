Home States Odisha

Rats chew corpse in mortuary

In a case of negligence by hospital authorities, rats chewed the body of a man stored in the mortuary of Umerkote Community Health Centre in Nabarangpur district on Sunday.

Published: 14th May 2019 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2019 08:06 AM

By Express News Service

According to reports, Lachudhar Gond of Cherbeda village was admitted to the CHC by some villagers after a snake bit him. He died in the hospital following which the body was kept in the CHC’s  mortuary for post-mortem.

But, when the relatives returned to collect the body, rats had chewed it, leaving it decomposed. 
Protesting the callousness of the hospital authorities, irate relatives and some villagers resorted to agitation. Senior medical officials pacified the relatives and handed it over to the relatives. Sources said the district medical officer had earlier assured the locals of Umerkote to build a well-equipped mortuary  years back but it is yet to materialise.

