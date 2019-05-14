School buildings bear cyclone brunt 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Extremely severe cyclone Fani, which hit Odisha coast on May 3, has inflicted severe damage on school buildings across all the 14 affected districts.

According to preliminary estimate, around 6,498 school buildings have been damaged in the cyclone with Puri recording the highest 2,134. The number of school buildings damaged in other districts are Balasore-432, Cuttack-1,002, Kendrapara-392, Khurda-332, Nayagarh-165, Dhenkanal-150, Bhadrak-121, Ganjam-386, Jajpur-577, Keonjhar-28, Mayurbhanj-59 and Jagatsinghpur-720.

The estimated quantum of damage to the school buildings has been estimated at `417.83 crore. There has been no report of damage to school buildings in Angul district which was also affected in Fani.

Official sources maintained that hundred per cent water supply has been achieved in urban areas of Cuttack, Khurda, Jatni, Puri, Bhubaneswar, Konark and Nimapara. As many as 1266 PVC tankers are providing around 12 lakh litre of water everyday in all the seven severely affected areas. Around three lakh litre of drinking water is being supplied through tankers only in Puri district where 11 teams have been deployed.

According to the situation report of the State Government, the functionality of tube wells has been ensured in all the districts. In Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack and Jajpur districts, 100 per cent restoration has been done through genset and power supply.

Steps have been initiated to make branches of banks functional in the affected areas. As on Monday, 75.22 per cent bank branches in Puri, 82.95 per cent in Khurda, 95.93 per cent in Cuttack, 96.34 per cent in Jagatsinghpur, 96.03 per cent in Ganjam and 97.1 per cent in Kendrapara district were functioning.

Distribution of relief materials is being carried out in all the affected areas in full swing. As many as 17,92,125 beneficiaries have already been paid cash compensation. The State Government is making all out efforts to restore power supply to all consumers. ITI-trained persons and plumbers are visiting all houses in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack for sorting out problems relating to electricity and drinking water connections. These trained personnel have so far visited around 15,500 households to fix electrical and plumbing issues.

Meanwhile, telecommunication and mobile services have improved substantially in the affected areas. Official sources said 57 per cent mobile towers in Khurda, 34 per cent in Puri and 70 per cent in Cuttack district have been made functional. Similarly, 56 per cent mobile towers in Bhubaneswar, 18 per cent in Puri and 73 per cent in Cuttack city have also been made operational.