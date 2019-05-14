Home States Odisha

State poll results to take more time

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Surendra Kumar on Monday said declaration of election results in Odisha is likely to take more time compared to other States.

Published: 14th May 2019 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2019 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

CEO Surendra Kumar interacting with Returning Officers during the workshop on Monday | Irfana

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Surendra Kumar on Monday said the declaration of election results in Odisha is likely to take more time compared to other States.

“Counting of votes in Odisha will require more time as the State is conducting simultaneous polls for both the Lok Sabha and the Assembly,” Kumar said during a training workshop of Returning Officers here. He said the process will also be delayed as voter-verifiable paper audit trails (VVPATs) will also have to be counted. 

Joint CEO Raghuram Iyer said the counting of Lok Sabha votes will be held in 14 tables across the country while in Odisha, it will be seven tables each for Lok Sabha and the State Assembly. Besides, VVPATs of five EVMs from each constituency will also be counted.  

On the day, around 115 Returning Officers from 14 districts participated in the training workshop. Another workshop for returning officers of the remaining 16 districts will be held on Tuesday. 

Sources said this time, the Election Commission (EC) has decided to make counting halls air-conditioned in view of the prevailing hot conditions in the State. 

The simultaneous polls to Odisha’s 21 Lok Sabha constituencies and 147 Assembly seats took place in four phases on April 11, 19, 23 and 29. The counting of votes will be done on May 23.

