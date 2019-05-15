Home States Odisha

Central team reviews restoration works

In another incident, locals staged a road blockade at Jhadeswari Square protesting the death of a lineman who was working on an electricity pole.

By Express News Service

PURI: THE six-member Central team on Tuesday visited Puri Sadar, Satyabadi, Nimapara and Gop blocks besides, the Penthakata fishermen colony. The Central officials held discussion with Collector Balwant Singh regarding relief distribution, restoration of power and water supply in these areas.

New BDOs for Krushnaprasad, Puri Sadar and Brahmagiri blocks joined work today. Earlier on Sunday, the Collector had suspended two government officials B Sethy and Madhusudan Giri for dereliction of duty. They were assistant fisheries officers of Kanas and Krushnaprasad blocks.

In another incident, locals staged a road blockade at Jhadeswari Square protesting the death of a lineman who was working on an electricity pole. He fell down while working and died on the spot. The deceased is S Mangaraj. Locals alleged that even as the body lay at the spot for several hours, no official concerned reached there. Kumbharapada police have lodged a case.

