Mercury to top 40 C for a week for weak El Nino

The IMD said though heat will be tolerable for general public, it may cause moderate health concern for vulnerable people especially infants, elderly and people with chronic diseases.

Published: 15th May 2019 10:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2019 10:34 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representation

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: If the gruelling summer has not shown any sign of let-up, be prepared for worse. For, weather forecasters are looking at even hotter days in store. The mercury may soar in the range of 43-45 degree Celsius in western and central districts whereas in coastal pockets, it will breach the 40 degree C over next week. For the cyclone-hit pockets, the temperature will also remain above normal during this period.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a heatwave warning for districts such as Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Sonepur, Balangir and Nuapada for May 17 and 18. However, Centre for Environment and Climate (CEC) said under effect of a weak El Niño, temperature may see a further rise till May 23.

The IMD said though heat will be tolerable for general public, it may cause moderate health concern for vulnerable people especially infants, elderly and people with chronic diseases. With cyclone Fani failing to push the mercury level down, Odisha may continue to reel under intense heat and humidity at least for a week.

“Temperature in the State will remain around three degree above the normal in most parts, especially in interior pockets till May 18,” said Director of Regional Meteorological Centre, IMD, Bhubaneswar HR Biswas.

Humidity for the current period is normal in the coastal belt of the State. However, the rise in moisture content in the atmosphere due to recent rain also favours humidity to increase. The met director, however, said the humidity percentage may come down around May 17 and 18 when temperature will rise.Director of CEC Sarat Chandra Sahu said since the effect of a weak El Niño continues, day temperature will be pushed to 43-45 degree Celsius in interior districts and 40 to 42 degree C in coastal districts.

On Tuesday, seven stations recorded temperature above 40 degree Celsius. Talcher recorded the highest temperature of 42.5 degree Celsius. The humidity level in the city was also as high as 78 per cent in the morning.

The temperature of Bhubaneswar was 39.4 degree Celsius with a relative humidity of 79 per cent which came down to 65 per cent in the evening.

The soaring mercury, however, crippled normal life in some of the coastal pockets especially in Puri and Khurda where power supply is yet to be restored in many areas affected by cyclone Fani on May 3.

