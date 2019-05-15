Home States Odisha

Mob ransacks CHC after woman’s death

Tension ran high at Dharmasala Community Health Centre on Monday night when irate relatives of a woman, who died post delivery, ransacked the CHC alleging medical negligence.

Published: 15th May 2019

By Express News Service

JAIPUR: Tension ran high at Dharmasala Community Health Centre on Monday night when irate relatives of a woman, who died post delivery, ransacked the CHC alleging medical negligence. The woman, Anjali Behera of Bhuban in Dhenkanal district, died of profuse bleeding barely 30 minutes after delivery.
Sources said Anjali was admitted to maternity ward of the CHC on Monday evening.

A nurse and another staffer of CHC performed the delivery in the absence of a doctor in labour room. Her husband Bikram Kumar Behera said Anjali gave birth to a boy at about 10 pm and soon her condition deteriorated due to profuse bleeding. He approached Dr Manas Ranjan Swain, the lone doctor of the hospital, in his chamber but he allegedly cited that he was unwell. As her condition worsened, the nurse and other staff referred her to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. Anjali died on her way to SCBMCH.

As the news of her death spread, Anjali’s family members and relatives staged an agitation on the hospital premises demanding action against those responsible for her death. Later, they staged a mass dharna before Dharmasala CHC.

Bikram said, “My wife was fine when we brought her to hospital. Dr Swain only administered saline to her in the labour room. Only a nurse and another staff were carrying out delivery and after that she started bleeding profusely but the doctor refused to come.”

Chief District Medical Officer Rashmi Prakash Satpathy said, “I have asked ADMO, Medical to inquire and submit details. If any negligence in treatment is found, appropriate action would be taken against them”.

Two separate FIRs have been filed at Dharmasala police station in connection with the incident on Tuesday. While Dr Swain filed a complaint against at least 20 persons for assaulting him and ransacking the hospital, another FIR was filed by Bikram against the doctor and hospital staff for negligence in treatment, said Dharmasala police station IIC Saroj Kumar Sahoo.

