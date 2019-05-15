Home States Odisha

Panel sends team to assess tribal issues

The NCST has asked the QCI panel to accompany Oram during his visit to the resettlement colonies.

Published: 15th May 2019 11:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2019 11:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: As mandated by National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST), a three-member team of Quality Council of India (QCI) on Tuesday started a survey in Sundargarh district to assess the problems faced by its tribal population.

The NCST said the QCI, under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, would conduct on-ground analysis on a brief pilot basis to look into the problems faced by the tribals across the country. The commission said the findings of the QCI would help it in recommending certain policy interventions for uplift of tribals of the country.

The three focus areas of the assessment study are displacement due to large infrastructure, land acquisition/land transfer and financial inclusion of tribals. Sources said the team arrived at Rourkela on Monday and would leave for Bhubaneswar on May 17. On Tuesday, the team members held discussions with top officials of Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) and some non-Government voluntary organisations.

The QCI panel is also scheduled to hold talks with Sundargarh Collector, Land Acquisition Officer, Rourkela ADM and visit some of the resettlement colonies of RSP and a few villages.

Acting on the petition of tribal displaced persons of RSP, including Lachhu Oram and others, the NCST has been going tough against the RSP, Sundargarh district administration and Odisha Government.

It had earlier instructed to settle pending employment and compensation issues of the leftover displaced persons of RSP along with return of unused surplus land of the steel plant to the original tribal owners.
Last year, acting on a fresh petition filed by Lacchu Oram, the NCST had instructed the district administration to stop all development projects on RSP land.

Oram said during the meeting with the QCI panel, they would bring to their notice that nothing has been done to settle pending issues of employment, compensation and return of surplus land. He said the settlers of the resettlement colonies of RSP have not yet been given records of reclamation of land.

The NCST has asked the QCI panel to accompany Oram during his visit to the resettlement colonies.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian cricket team. (File Photo | PTI)
ICC World Cup 2019: Will IPL workload affect Team India's performance
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Congress President Rahul Gandhi drives tractor in Punjab
Gallery
Jasprit Bumrah (India) | Rated by many as the best bowler in the world at present, Bumrah will hold the key to India's chances of winning the World Cup for the third time. The number one-ranked ODI bowler is known to be a death-overs specialist. His unorthodox action, along with his ability to generate pace and bounce, can be highly tricky for the batsman to score runs. (Photo | AFP)
ICC World Cup 2019: Five bowlers who can pose threat to batsmen in England
On the opening day of 72nd edition of the Cannes film festival, Hollywood A-listers and more made a grand appearance. With flowing gowns, capes and high-slits sweeping the red carpet it was a mix to see.
72nd Cannes film festival see Hollywood A-listers in attendance 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp