Home States Odisha

Unclaimed bodies of Maoist couple buried

The unclaimed bodies of Maoist couple, who were killed in an encounter on May 8, were buried by police on Tuesday.

Published: 15th May 2019 11:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2019 11:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KORAPUT: The unclaimed bodies of Maoist couple, who were killed in an encounter on May 8, were buried by police on Tuesday. The Maoist couple is J Sathi Babu alias Dasu of Buradakota village and his wife Bidika Laxmi.

Police said relatives of the Maoist couple had contacted them over telephone to receive the bodies, but none turned up to receive the bodies. As per the provision, police buried the bodies in the presence of magistrate, said Sub-Divisional Police Officer T Jaga Reddy. Sources said Laxmi was the second wife of Sathi Babu.

The couple, along with three other armed cadres, were shot dead in an encounter with Special Operation Group (SOG) and District Voluntary Force (DVF) on Andhra Pradesh-Odisha border of Padwa on May 8.
While the body of Palepu Venkata Kameswari alias Swaroopa of Andhra Pradesh was handed over to her daughter Sumanjali and sister Susila, that of Goleru Timu alias Gita was handed over to her brother G Babu Rao of East Godavari.

The body of Krishana Wateka alias Prakash of Kartulipeta village under Narayanpatna police limits was handed over to his wife Sahana Wadeka and uncle on May 10.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maoist

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian cricket team. (File Photo | PTI)
ICC World Cup 2019: Will IPL workload affect Team India's performance
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Congress President Rahul Gandhi drives tractor in Punjab
Gallery
Jasprit Bumrah (India) | Rated by many as the best bowler in the world at present, Bumrah will hold the key to India's chances of winning the World Cup for the third time. The number one-ranked ODI bowler is known to be a death-overs specialist. His unorthodox action, along with his ability to generate pace and bounce, can be highly tricky for the batsman to score runs. (Photo | AFP)
ICC World Cup 2019: Five bowlers who can pose threat to batsmen in England
On the opening day of 72nd edition of the Cannes film festival, Hollywood A-listers and more made a grand appearance. With flowing gowns, capes and high-slits sweeping the red carpet it was a mix to see.
72nd Cannes film festival see Hollywood A-listers in attendance 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp