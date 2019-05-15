Unclaimed bodies of Maoist couple buried

By Express News Service

KORAPUT: The unclaimed bodies of Maoist couple, who were killed in an encounter on May 8, were buried by police on Tuesday. The Maoist couple is J Sathi Babu alias Dasu of Buradakota village and his wife Bidika Laxmi.

Police said relatives of the Maoist couple had contacted them over telephone to receive the bodies, but none turned up to receive the bodies. As per the provision, police buried the bodies in the presence of magistrate, said Sub-Divisional Police Officer T Jaga Reddy. Sources said Laxmi was the second wife of Sathi Babu.

The couple, along with three other armed cadres, were shot dead in an encounter with Special Operation Group (SOG) and District Voluntary Force (DVF) on Andhra Pradesh-Odisha border of Padwa on May 8.

While the body of Palepu Venkata Kameswari alias Swaroopa of Andhra Pradesh was handed over to her daughter Sumanjali and sister Susila, that of Goleru Timu alias Gita was handed over to her brother G Babu Rao of East Godavari.

The body of Krishana Wateka alias Prakash of Kartulipeta village under Narayanpatna police limits was handed over to his wife Sahana Wadeka and uncle on May 10.