After PM Modi, Amit Shah heaps praise on CM Naveen Patnaik

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The growing bonhomie between BJP and ruling BJD after a bitter electoral fight in the just-concluded elections to Assembly and Lok Sabha in the State was once again in full evidence on Wednesday as BJP president Amit Shah heaped praise on Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi on Tuesday’s violence in Kolkata during a BJP rally, Shah eulogised BJD supremo Naveen for maintaining peace during elections in the State.

Drawing a parallel with Odisha, Shah said violent incidents were noticed only in West Bengal under the TMC rule while no such incidents were noticed in neighbouring Odisha, ruled by Naveen Babu.

“Naveen Babu is ruling Odisha, but no incidents of violence were reported during the elections. They provided land for holding rally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. More so no incident of hanging BJP worker just before PM’s rally happened there as we saw in West Bengal,” Shah said.

Squarely blaming West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for orchestrating violence, Shah said this is happening only in one State.

The BJP chief’s praise for Naveen came shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the Chief Minister for efficiently handling the situation before and after cyclone, Fani hit the State.

The Chief Minister also returned it with the equal measure by thanking the Prime Minister for extending timely assistance to the State during the hour of crisis.

The cosying up of the two rivals has given rise to speculation of a possible post-poll tie-up in the event of the two parties falling short of a majority in forming governments.