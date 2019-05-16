Home States Odisha

BJD distributes relief to 4.5 lakh people in Puri

Disasters bring out the best in humanity and Odisha has been a glowing example. 

Published: 16th May 2019 10:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2019 10:10 AM   |  A+A-

Titlagarh MLA Tukuni Sahu with cyclone-affected women in Puri I Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Disasters bring out the best in humanity and Odisha has been a glowing example. After cyclone Fani stung Odisha coast leaving behind a trail of destruction, people of the State have banded together to provide succour in whichever way they can to the people in the worst-hit Puri and Khurda districts. But what has stood out is the political response to the calamity which occured immediately after the fierce and bitter elections spanning almost a month.

Organisations irrespective of political affiliations have sprung into action to provide relief to people and are standing by them in their time of need with the ruling BJD taking the lead. Even as the State Government has ensured minimal loss of lives in the catastrophic cyclone by evacuating 15.5 lakh people in record 24 hours, the party has been on the forefront of relief operations in the post-disaster scene. Since power break down for days together crippled life affecting relief and restoration in cyclone-hit areas, Chief Minister and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik instructed his party MLAs, MPs and senior leaders to provide nutritious and hygienic cooked food to the victims till the normalcy is restored. 

“It was important to provide food during the initial days of the cyclone. MPs, MLAs and leaders from different parts of the State have deployed their teams in the affected areas not only providing relief to the victims, but also helping in clearing roads and restoring infrastructure,” said a BJD spokesman. 
The BJD has taken ownership to reach out to people in 131 panchayats under five blocks of Puri district providing cooked food as part of the party’s social commitment, he said. 

As many as 4.5 lakh people in Puri district alone were provided food for a period of seven days. In the affected areas, people were provided breakfast, lunch and dinner and it was ensured that they are taken care of as family members. 

Drinking water was procured in large quantities so that people have access to clean and safe water till the water sources, damaged in the cyclone, were restored. Wherever people could not come to have food in the community dining areas, food was delivered at the doorstep. 
“There was no electricity and even water was scarce. With absolutely no support, our leaders exhibited highest level of volunteerism and came to the rescue of cyclone victims. They worked tirelessly without displaying political one-upmanship,” the BJD spokesman added.

TAGS
Cyclone Fani BJP Relief Work

