BJP leader questions restoration works

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: The BJP candidate for Tirtol Assembly seat, Ramakant Bhoi on Wednesday questioned the district administration for not declaring the entire district as completely damaged by cyclone Fani. The administration had earlier announced Biridi and Raghunathpur blocks as completely damaged by Fani.

Addressing media persons here, Bhoi said the entire district has been severely affected by the cyclone and people are suffering in the absence of power, drinking water and food. He pointed out that while Fani-hit people of Cuttack district are getting Rs 2,500 each as relief, people in Biridi and Raghunathpur blocks are just getting Rs 500 each.

Citing an example, he said the administration has provided polythene sheets to only 10 families in Tirtol tehsil so far. Apart from houses, crops in several thousands of acres of land have been damaged throughout the district. Bhoi said it is the State Government and the Jagatsingpur administration have failed in ensuring proper implementation of restoration works.