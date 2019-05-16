Carcass of jumbo calf found  

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The carcass of a baby elephant was recovered from a forest near Jamana village under Cuttack Forest Division on Wednesday. The elephant calf, a female, was around two to three months old. Forest officials retrieved the carcass and the postmortem was conducted in Dama-Damani forest.

Though the exact cause of death is yet to be ascertained, forest officials suspect the calf might have died due to infighting among elephants of a herd. “A herd of 17 elephants from Chandaka forest, that had strayed into Dalijoda range, might have engaged in infighting as a result of which the calf was possibly trampled to death,” said a senior forest official.