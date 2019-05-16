Cyclone Fani: Debris choke Taladanda canal  

By Express News Service

PARADIP: Even after two weeks of Fani ravaging Jagatsinghpur district, the debris is yet to be cleared from Taladanda canal.

Branches of broken trees and leaves besides, carcasses of animals have blocked and polluted the canal which is considered the lifeline for farmers of Jagatsinghpur and Cuttack districts. Residents of Paradip and 16 industries also use water from the canal for drinking purpose.

Apparently, there aren’t enough labourers or machines to clean the canal, which was already polluted by industrial waste. Prior to the cyclone, the canal was covered with weeds and untreated sewage. Sources said due to debris of trees and carcasses of animals, flow of water from the canal to Biribati, Sanpur, Jaipur, Tirtol, Rahama and Kujang has been blocked.

The canal originates from Cuttack near Jobra barrage and gets divided into two sub-branches, Taladanda and Machhagaon canal. The main canal’s 13-km long stretch from Cuttack to Biribati and its 20 km stretch between Kujang and Atharbanki in Jagatsinghpur district are highly polluted due to release of effluent from industries, dumping of debris and growth of weeds. Taladanda canal irrigates 22,000 hectares (ha) of land in Jagatsinghpur district but its water has turned black due to heavy contamination.

Environmentalists expressed concern that water of the canal will be further polluted due to decomposing debris.

Executive Engineer of Mahanadi South Division (irrigation) Basant Rout said water of Taldanda canal has been chocked in many places. Workers of irrigation wing have been pressed to clean the debris, he added.