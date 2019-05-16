Home States Odisha

Cyclone Fani: Strong winds blow away 500-year-old Banyan tree

A 500-year-old banyan tree at Purana village in the district, which withstood the Super Cyclone in 1999, has suffered extensive damage in the cyclonic storm Fani.

Published: 16th May 2019 09:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2019 09:49 AM   |  A+A-

The banyan tree damaged in cyclone Fani | Express

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: A 500-year-old banyan tree at Purana village in the district, which withstood the Super Cyclone in 1999, has suffered extensive damage in the cyclonic storm Fani.

The gigantic tree spread across three acres of land had 700 trunks and sub-trunks but a majority of them have been broken.

Locals said they had written letters to the President of India, Prime Minister, Chief Minister and other higher officials to accord tourist spot status to the tree. However, no step was taken in this regard whereas a similar tree in Sakhibata of Kendrapara district was provided tourist status in 2014, leading to resentment among people here.

Former sarpanch of Puruna, Yudhister Behera said under the shade of the banyan tree, rural haat (market) was organised every week where hundreds of vendors sold their wares. “The tree nourished life and also gave shelter to numerous animals and birds”, he said, adding it gave an identity to the village.
Now, a 200-year-old Budhi Jagulai temple stands near the tree. Rituals in the temple have been stopped ever since the cyclone hit the district.
District Tourist Officer in -charge Niroda Sahu said the Forest Department will clear the debris of the tree. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cyclone Fani 500-Year-old Banyan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian cricket team. (File Photo | PTI)
ICC World Cup 2019: Will IPL workload affect Team India's performance
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Congress President Rahul Gandhi drives tractor in Punjab
Gallery
Jasprit Bumrah (India) | Rated by many as the best bowler in the world at present, Bumrah will hold the key to India's chances of winning the World Cup for the third time. The number one-ranked ODI bowler is known to be a death-overs specialist. His unorthodox action, along with his ability to generate pace and bounce, can be highly tricky for the batsman to score runs. (Photo | AFP)
ICC World Cup 2019: Five bowlers who can pose threat to batsmen in England
On the opening day of 72nd edition of the Cannes film festival, Hollywood A-listers and more made a grand appearance. With flowing gowns, capes and high-slits sweeping the red carpet it was a mix to see.
72nd Cannes film festival see Hollywood A-listers in attendance 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp