Cyclone Fani: Strong winds blow away 500-year-old Banyan tree

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: A 500-year-old banyan tree at Purana village in the district, which withstood the Super Cyclone in 1999, has suffered extensive damage in the cyclonic storm Fani.

The gigantic tree spread across three acres of land had 700 trunks and sub-trunks but a majority of them have been broken.

Locals said they had written letters to the President of India, Prime Minister, Chief Minister and other higher officials to accord tourist spot status to the tree. However, no step was taken in this regard whereas a similar tree in Sakhibata of Kendrapara district was provided tourist status in 2014, leading to resentment among people here.

Former sarpanch of Puruna, Yudhister Behera said under the shade of the banyan tree, rural haat (market) was organised every week where hundreds of vendors sold their wares. “The tree nourished life and also gave shelter to numerous animals and birds”, he said, adding it gave an identity to the village.

Now, a 200-year-old Budhi Jagulai temple stands near the tree. Rituals in the temple have been stopped ever since the cyclone hit the district.

District Tourist Officer in -charge Niroda Sahu said the Forest Department will clear the debris of the tree.