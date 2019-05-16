Monsoon might arrive late in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: This year, the south-west monsoon is likely to reach the State later than usual. With the monsoon current expected to be delayed in its onset over Kerala, weather forecasters believe it would reach the State at least 10 days late.

Statistical models suggest that monsoon onset over Kerala is likely to be on June 6. Though there is no direct correlation between the arrival at Kerala and Odisha, it is expected in the State in the third week of June this time. Normally, south-west monsoon reaches the southern State on June 1 and Odisha records its onset on June 10.

Bhubaneswar Meteorological Department officials also pointed out that the delay in onset of monsoon in the southern State does not necessarily indicate that the monsoon will get delayed in Odisha.

“Southwest monsoon has two branches - Arabian Sea branch and Bay of Bengal branch. The Arabian Sea branch gradually advances northwards and reaches Mumbai by June 10 while the Bay of Bengal branch spreads rather rapidly over most of Assam. The normal date of its arrival at Kolkata is June 7,” they said.

Met officials also said it was too early to forecast that El Nino, which developed in February, will have an adverse impact on this year’s monsoon.

“Odisha experiences normal rainfall during monsoons. Low pressure and depression during the period leads to rainfall activity in the State. We are hopeful that monsoon will be normal this year,” said Scientist, Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Shashikant Mishra.

Private forecaster Skymet said Central India records 976 mm of monsoon rains, contributing the second highest share of 26 per cent among the four regions.

The region is expected to be lowest of all, with seasonal rains at 91 per cent of long period average (LPA).

It further said Odisha and Chhattisgarh are likely to be rainiest of all while Vidarbha, Marathwada, west Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat will be poorer than normal.

Meanwhile, citizens experienced a relief from hot and humid conditions as moderate rains lashed the City on Wednesday evening caused by a Norwester.