Old transmission lines fail to take Sambalpur’s power load

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: With summer at its peak, erratic power supply is adding to the woes of the people. Extensive use of air conditioners and coolers by every household to keep the heat at bay has led to overloading of the power lines and frequent power cuts in the city.

Power to Sambalpur is supplied through two power-grids located at Ainthapalli and Ganesh Nagar. Both the grids are old and incapable of serving the needs of the population that has grown in recent years. Though the Ganesh Nagar grid is still reliable, for proper supply of power to the areas under the sub-station, at least eight transformers are required. But, at present there are only five transformers under this route.

To improve power supply in the city, the electricity board had come up with a plan to lay 11 KV transmission wire, but the proposal has been stalled due to construction of the longest flyover in the city which is likely to be completed by the year-end.

Power shortage has also led to water crisis as people in several areas are unable to lift water through their pumps due to low voltage. Mostly during this time of the year, PHED water is supplied only during the evening hours in some areas but due to low voltage and tripping, people fail to lift water to fill their tanks.

People in the areas of Gobindtala, Dhanupali, Sakhipada, Brookshill and Kumbharpada are the worst affected. The fluctuations are also damaging motor pump sets of the people, a resident of Gobindtala, Saswat Panda said.

A WESCO official said fluctuations are occurring due to overuse of cooler and air conditioners.