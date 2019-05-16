Home States Odisha

Old transmission lines fail to take Sambalpur’s power load

A WESCO official said fluctuations are occurring due to overuse of cooler and air conditioners.

Published: 16th May 2019 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2019 09:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: With summer at its peak, erratic power supply is adding to the woes of the people. Extensive use of air conditioners and coolers by every household to keep the heat at bay has led to overloading of the power lines and frequent power cuts in the city.

Power to Sambalpur is supplied through two power-grids located at Ainthapalli and Ganesh Nagar. Both the grids are old and incapable of serving the needs of the population that has grown in recent years. Though the Ganesh Nagar grid is still reliable, for proper supply of power to the areas under the sub-station, at least eight transformers are required. But, at present there are only five transformers under this route.

To improve power supply in the city, the electricity board had come up with a plan to lay 11 KV transmission wire, but the proposal has been stalled due to construction of the longest flyover in the city which is likely to be completed by the year-end.

Power shortage has also led to water crisis as people in several areas are unable to lift water through their pumps due to low voltage. Mostly during this time of the year, PHED water is supplied only during the evening hours in some areas but due to low voltage and tripping, people fail to lift water to fill their tanks.
People in the areas of Gobindtala, Dhanupali, Sakhipada, Brookshill and Kumbharpada are the worst affected. The fluctuations are also damaging motor pump sets of the people, a resident of Gobindtala, Saswat Panda said. 

A WESCO official said fluctuations are occurring due to overuse of cooler and air conditioners.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian cricket team. (File Photo | PTI)
ICC World Cup 2019: Will IPL workload affect Team India's performance
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Congress President Rahul Gandhi drives tractor in Punjab
Gallery
Jasprit Bumrah (India) | Rated by many as the best bowler in the world at present, Bumrah will hold the key to India's chances of winning the World Cup for the third time. The number one-ranked ODI bowler is known to be a death-overs specialist. His unorthodox action, along with his ability to generate pace and bounce, can be highly tricky for the batsman to score runs. (Photo | AFP)
ICC World Cup 2019: Five bowlers who can pose threat to batsmen in England
On the opening day of 72nd edition of the Cannes film festival, Hollywood A-listers and more made a grand appearance. With flowing gowns, capes and high-slits sweeping the red carpet it was a mix to see.
72nd Cannes film festival see Hollywood A-listers in attendance 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp