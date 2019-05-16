Home States Odisha

Power cuts add to Talcher’s heat

 Frequent power disturbances in Talcher region for over a month due to strike by ENZEN workers has made lives of the people miserable. 

Published: 16th May 2019 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2019 09:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

TALCHER: Frequent power disturbances in Talcher region for over a month due to strike by ENZEN workers has made lives of the people miserable. 
Power cuts in summer, when the mercury soars over 40 degree Celsius has irked locals.ENZEN has been appointed by the Government to maintain power lines, billing and other works which were earlier being undertaken by CESU. But the strike by ENZEN has brought maintenance works to a standstill and people in rural areas are suffering a lot due to long hours of load shedding.   

“We are facing power cuts for 8 to 10 hours daily due to strike by ENZEN workers. Our pleas to authorities concerned too have failed to elicit any response. We demand immediate end to strike and supply of uninterrupted power,” said a villager.About 500 workers of EZNEN company are on strike from April 20 after one of their co-worker died in a mishap while working on an electric pole. They are demanding `30 lakh compensation to the family of the victim, but ENZEN authorities are willing to pay up to `15 lakh as per rule. 
Manager of ENZEN Goutam Sengupta said efforts are on to find a solution to the issue and facilitate the return of the workers to duty.

