Relief, financial aid for Fani-hit areas

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Relief and financial aid continued to pour in from different organisations for relief and restoration works in cyclone-hit areas of the State.

SN Mohanty Group, Hotel Sandy’s Tower and Kalamandir donated Rs 1 crore, Rs 5 lakh and Rs one lakh respectively to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF). Chairman of Barbil’s SN Mohanty Group Pradipta Mohanty, Managing Director Prabodh Mohanty and Director Pratgati Kumar Mohanty handed over the cheque to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

Similarly, Managing Director of Hotel Sandy’s Tower Sanjeev Kumar Patra and Managing partner of Kalamandir Rajinder Singh handed over cheques to the Chief Minister. Similarly, Bangalore-based NGO Aahwahan Foundation has started a campaign on fundraising platform ImpactGuru.com and has already raised 30 per cent of the intended amount in the last few days. The organisation is providing cooked and packed food in the affected areas.

Similarly, a team of 100 volunteers from Smile Foundation has been distributing relief in Puri, Khurda and Jagatsinghpur districts. The team has set a target of providing relief, including food, drinking water, tarpaulins, solar lamps, sanitation and hygiene supplies to at least 10,000 families.

“Our teams are already on the ground and distributing food and water to help people get back to normalcy,” said co-founder and managing trustee Santanu Mishra.