BJP candidate who vandalised EVM, assaulted polling officer gets bail

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Wednesday granted anticipatory bail to BJP MLA and candidate from Satyabadi Assembly seat Om Prakash Mishra in connection with alleged EVM vandalism at a polling station at Birakishorpur under Kanas block in Puri district.

A single bench of the High Court comprising Justice Chitta Ranjan Dash heard Mishra’s advance bail petition and allowed it. The court also granted anticipatory bail to Mishra’s associate Abhay Nath who was an agent at the polling station.

As per case record, Mishra along with some of his supporters allegedly barged into booth no 78 during the third phase elections on April 23, vandalised the EVM and assaulted presiding officer Shibaram Mahapatra. Acting on an FIR filed by Mahapatra, police had arrested two of Mishra’s supporters for their alleged involvement in the incident.

On April 25, police had issued a lookout circular against Mishra who had reportedly absconded after the incident. Besides, three special squads were formed by police to nab the BJP candidate.