Home States Odisha

30 more cyclone shelters in  Kendrapara: CM

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday announced that the State Government will construct 30 more cyclone shelters in Kendrapara district which was affected in cyclone Fani.

Published: 17th May 2019 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2019 09:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday announced that the State Government will construct 30 more cyclone shelters in Kendrapara district which was affected in cyclone Fani.
The Chief Minister reviewed the post-cyclone relief, restoration and reconstruction work at the district collector’s office here. The cyclone shelters to be constructed by the Government in vulnerable areas of the district will cost ` 2 crore each.

Naveen was informed that restoration of water supply has been completed in cyclone-affected areas of the district. Official sources said 100 per cent water supply has been achieved through use of generator sets in areas where power supply is yet to be restored.

Besides, the Chief Minister also announced that the State Government will provide financial assistance of `2 lakh each for repair of schools and Anganwadi centres damaged by the storm. He directed the district administration to implement livelihood package announced by the Government for women self help groups, farmers and fishermen at the earliest.

He advised the officials to ensure that not a single cyclone affected person is deprived of Government assistance. The Government officials were also asked to take steps for repair of embankments damaged in the cyclone. Kendrapara Collector Premchand Chaudhary and senior district officials were present at the meeting.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Parasols featuring Lord Ayyappan displayed by the Thiruvambady side in the Kudamattom ceremony of the Thrissur Pooram on Monday | Albin Mathew
Thrissur Pooram: Colourful parasols, jumbos, melam marks fitting end to this year’s festival
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks as BJP President Amit Shah looks on during a press conference at the party headquarter in New Delhi, Friday, May 17, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi diverts questions to Amit Shah in his first-ever press meet
Gallery
Cersei Lannister is a fictional character and the main antagonist of HBO's Game of Thrones. Played by Lena Headey, the character is known for her sharp wit and the constant wine-sipping. Lena Headey earned a whooping $1.2 million per episode in the last s
Game of Thrones characters 'Now and Then': A journey of 8 years comes to an end this Sunday
The Eiffel Tower has turned 130-years-old on Wednesday. Paris is celebrating its birthday with a light show at the famed monument. (Photo | AP)
Eiffel tower, the iron lady of Paris turns 130 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp