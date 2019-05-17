30 more cyclone shelters in  Kendrapara: CM

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday announced that the State Government will construct 30 more cyclone shelters in Kendrapara district which was affected in cyclone Fani.

The Chief Minister reviewed the post-cyclone relief, restoration and reconstruction work at the district collector’s office here. The cyclone shelters to be constructed by the Government in vulnerable areas of the district will cost ` 2 crore each.

Naveen was informed that restoration of water supply has been completed in cyclone-affected areas of the district. Official sources said 100 per cent water supply has been achieved through use of generator sets in areas where power supply is yet to be restored.

Besides, the Chief Minister also announced that the State Government will provide financial assistance of `2 lakh each for repair of schools and Anganwadi centres damaged by the storm. He directed the district administration to implement livelihood package announced by the Government for women self help groups, farmers and fishermen at the earliest.

He advised the officials to ensure that not a single cyclone affected person is deprived of Government assistance. The Government officials were also asked to take steps for repair of embankments damaged in the cyclone. Kendrapara Collector Premchand Chaudhary and senior district officials were present at the meeting.