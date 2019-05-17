310 hospitals hit in Puri  

By Express News Service

PURI: A total of 310 hospitals, including CHCs, PHCs and the district headquarters hospital (DHH), were damaged in cyclone Fani.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Thursday, Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) Ramchandra Rout said 49 medical teams were engaged in various parts of the district to provide healthcare services to the affected people. Similarly, 41 doctors have been deployed for augmentation of healthcare, he added.

Ruling out possible outbreak of epidemic, he said health teams are collecting and screening water and food samples. So far, 122 samples have been tested, he added.

Besides, 2,256 cases of diarrhoea, 4,641 fever, 1076 skin-related patients, 251 dog and 18 snake bite patients were treated in the wake of cyclone. However, no dengue case has been reported so far. Dialysis and MRI services are now available for patients in the DHH.

While three doctors and four health workers were suspended for dereliction of duty, a detailed advisory has been issued urging people not to consume stale food, he said.

Meanwhile, Puri is slowly limping back to normalcy as ECoR has resumed all scheduled trains and bus service became normal. Of the total 209 nationalised bank branches in the district, 148 resumed their normal business. Similarly, of 16 private banks, 14 started regular business.