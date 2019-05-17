ASI submits Sun Temple report in High Court  

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on Thursday submitted an affidavit in Orissa High Court stating details about the progress of work and decisions taken in a recent steering committee meeting for preservation and protection of world famous Sun temple at Konark.

In its affidavit, the ASI stated that as per the recommendation of Central Building Research Institute (CBRI) experts, a decision has been taken for filling up the Jagamohan with sand. The sand filling work, which has been assigned to CBRI, will be completed within three to four months. Though CBRI was asked to submit a modified proposal for strengthening of projected ‘Pidha’ stones along with complete design and detailed drawings within three months, the institute is yet to submit any workable plan in this regard.

The affidavit stated that as per the suggestion of CBRI experts, the existing drainage system of the Sun temple would be renovated before the onset of monsoon and its chemical conservation work accomplished within six months. It also said CBRI has been assigned with the task of completing the LASER scanning work to conduct structural assessment and provide data on any movements or displacements in future.