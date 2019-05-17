Home States Odisha

Cyclone leaves CMC’s central nursery in ruins

 Extremely severe cyclone Fani has left a trail of destruction in the central nursery of Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC). 

Published: 17th May 2019 09:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2019 09:13 AM   |  A+A-

A damaged greenhouse in the central nursery of CMC in Cuttack | express

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Extremely severe cyclone Fani has left a trail of destruction in the central nursery of Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC). 
The nursery, spread over 2.5 acre of land at Badambadi, is a prominent facility where rare and valuable saplings are available at reasonable prices. The nursery attracts people from across the State due to the variety of plants on offer. 

However, cyclone Fani has damaged its greenhouses and a large number of saplings. Around 70 trees like Mango, Cassia Tora, Cedar, Teak and others have been uprooted by the monstrous storm that wreaked havoc in the city on May 3. 

As many as five greenhouses made of polythene and over 30,000 saplings have been damaged in the nursery. 

“We had prepared around 10,000 saplings of different varieties of forest trees such as Patali, Satyana, Karanja, Neem and Pistachio for plantation during the upcoming Vana Mahotsav programme. However, all the saplings were destroyed in the cyclone,” said CMC park-in-charge Prakash Lenka

He said over 10,000 saplings of different flowers like Mandar, Kaniar, Tagar, Mini Tagar, Tarata and Euphorbia were also damaged in the cyclone. The civic body, which had set up a medicinal garden on the premises of the central nursery in 2014, was preparing to sell saplings of about 65 varieties of medicinal plants and herbs such as Nageswara, Vringaraj, Lemon Grass, Hatapocha, Satabari and Aswagandha. 

The cyclone, however, ruined about 6,000 saplings of medicinal plants and herbs and also damaged the boundary wall of the garden. Moreover, around 5,000 show flower pots of the central nursery were also destroyed in the cyclone. 

Though the caretakers are watering the remaining plants in the nursery using a generator since May 5, their efforts have failed to yield the desired result due to gruelling heat and lack of green cover. If steps are not taken on a war footing to restore the greenhouses, the saplings will perish in the heat, said a caretaker.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cuttack Municipal Corporation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Parasols featuring Lord Ayyappan displayed by the Thiruvambady side in the Kudamattom ceremony of the Thrissur Pooram on Monday | Albin Mathew
Thrissur Pooram: Colourful parasols, jumbos, melam marks fitting end to this year’s festival
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks as BJP President Amit Shah looks on during a press conference at the party headquarter in New Delhi, Friday, May 17, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi diverts questions to Amit Shah in his first-ever press meet
Gallery
Cersei Lannister is a fictional character and the main antagonist of HBO's Game of Thrones. Played by Lena Headey, the character is known for her sharp wit and the constant wine-sipping. Lena Headey earned a whooping $1.2 million per episode in the last s
Game of Thrones characters 'Now and Then': A journey of 8 years comes to an end this Sunday
The Eiffel Tower has turned 130-years-old on Wednesday. Paris is celebrating its birthday with a light show at the famed monument. (Photo | AP)
Eiffel tower, the iron lady of Paris turns 130 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp