Damage to seven wildlife divisions pegged at Rs 80 crore

Apart from Puri, Chilika Wildlife division also sustained considerable loss due to the storm.

Published: 17th May 2019 09:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2019 09:14 AM

BHUBANESWAR: As many as seven wildlife divisions have sustained damage in cyclone Fani that wreaked havoc in the coastal districts of Odisha on May 3. 

The total loss incurred by the divisions has been pegged at around Rs 80 crore. Sources in Forest and Environment department said Puri division, where around 50 per cent trees in Balukhand sanctuary were uprooted due to the cyclone, has been the worst hit. The wildlife division sustained damage worth Rs 75 crore. Besides, a deer and a jackal were also killed in the monstrous storm.

Apart from Puri, Chilika Wildlife division also sustained considerable loss due to the storm. Two nature camps at Berhampura and Rajhans were damaged, affecting eco-tourism in the region. The loss to Chilika division has been pegged at `2.2 crore. 
Similarly, Chandaka, Bhadrak, Keonjhar and Balasore wildlife divisions also bore the brunt of Fani. Damage to infrastructure and regenerated forest at Chandaka is around Rsv 2.11 crore, sources said. Mangrove Forest Division, Rajnagar has also been ravaged in the cyclone. 

Besides, the infrastructure in Nandankanan Zoological Park, located on the outskirts of the State Capital, too suffered damage. 

The cyclone damaged two enclosures in the zoo besides uprooting a large number of trees on its premises. The adjoining State Botanical Garden was also not spared by Fani. Sources said Nandankanan suffered damages of around Rs 4.59 crore.  

The zoo, which was closed after the cyclone, is expected to reopen for public from May 21.

