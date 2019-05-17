Gita Mehta among donors to CMRF 

Home States Odisha

As many as 14 organisations and individuals on Thursday donated Rs 1.6 crore to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) for relief and restoration works in the aftermath of cyclone Fani.

Students of SAI International led by Chairman Bijaya Kumar Sahoo handing over the cheque to Chief Minister NaveAen Patnaik on Thursday

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As many as 14 organisations and individuals on Thursday donated Rs 1.6 crore to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) for relief and restoration works in the aftermath of cyclone Fani.
New York-based author and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s sister Gita Mehta contributed Rs 10 lakh to the CMRF. Similarly, Eastern Media Pvt Ltd donated Rs 50 lakh, Akash Institute contributed Rs 51 lakh and Lalchnd Jewellers gave Rs 11 lakh to the CM’s relief fund. Managing Director of Eastern Media Monica Nayar Patnaik handed over the cheque to the Chief Minister. 

Besides, students of SAI International School also contributed Rs 5 lakh to CMRF. A group of students led by Chairman of the school Bijaya Kumar Sahoo handed over the cheque to Naveen. The students also had a discussion with the Chief Minister in French on various activities undertaken by them in areas nearby the school after the cyclone hit the City. The school had organised a community feast at Chigrortola slum, Patia where around 1,000 inhabitants were served food and drinking water till normalcy was restored in the area.

Among others, Bargarh district administration contributed Rs 15.76 lakh, Odisha State Cooperative Bank Employees’ Association and Jalan Carbons and Chemicals donated Rs 5 lakh each and Odisha Diploma Engineers’ Association gave Rs 1 lakh to CMRF.

