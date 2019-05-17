Justice Dash acting chief of OHRC

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Former judge of Orissa High Court Justice Raghubir Dash has been appointed as the acting Chairperson of Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC).

A notification in this regard was issued by the Law department on Wednesday. OHRC has been functioning without a full time Chairperson for the last over six years. After retirement of acting chairperson Justice BK Misra on August 16 last year, the OHRC was functioning without a head.

Subsequently, Justice Dash was appointed as member of the Commission in December last year.

Justice Misra had taken charge from his predecessor Dr RN Bohidar in 2013 and retired after completing his tenure of five years. Though former Chief Secretary BK Patnaik was appointed as a member of OHRC in 2015, he resigned a year later and since then, all important matters relating to human rights were being heard by only one member of the Commission.

After elevation of Justice Dash, the two member posts are lying vacant in the Commission.