Lightning alert app in place, deaths continue unabated in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: It seems the lightning alert app launched in March this year has failed to serve its purpose as at least 22 lives have been lost in thunderbolt strikes in the State between April 1 and May 16.

The office of Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) said the lightning toll may witness a further rise. “There have been some more deaths due to lightning but we are yet to receive their reports,” said SRC officials. They informed that reports have been sought from the administration of a few districts like Keonjhar and Koraput in this regard.

Citing the instance of a newly-wed man who died after lightning struck him in Keonjhar on Wednesday, the officials said, “We have sought a report from Keonjhar district administration in this connection.” The incident reportedly took place at Tangiriapal village where the newly-wed couple was hit by lightning on their reception day. The couple along with three others was rushed to the hospital where the groom succumbed.

Similarly, three other persons were killed in lightning at separate places in Balasore and Koraput districts on Wednesday. While two persons lost their lives in Balasore, one was killed in Koraput.

SRC officials said the maximum number of five deaths have been reported each from Koraput and Nabarangpur. Similarly, two deaths each were reported from Cuttack, Dhenkanal and Mayurbhanj while Balangir, Sambalpur and Sundargarh recorded one death each.

SRC Bishnupada Sethi said the mobile application, ‘Satark’, to send alerts to people on lightning and heat wave has already been made operational in March. Sources, however, said not many users are aware about the app which is available on PlayStore.

On the other hand, SRC officials said residents are alerted at least half-an-hour in advance of any lightning activity in a particular area through SMSes sent by BSNL.

Officials of Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre said they are issuing Nowcast warnings related to thunderstorm and lightning activities well in advance and are sharing the information with district officials to avoid any untoward incident.