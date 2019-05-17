Odisha seeks 56L mosquito nets

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Government has sought another 56 lakh Long Lasting Insecticidal Nets (LLINs) to prevent spread of vector-borne diseases in the State.

Health Secretary Dr Pramod Kumar Meherda said a proposal has been sent to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare for the LLINs to be distributed in five districts where prevalence of vector-borne diseases is more.

As many as 1.13 crore nets were distributed in 17 malaria prone districts in the State in the last two years and it yielded good results as Odisha achieved 84 per cent decline in malaria cases last year drawing appreciation from the WHO. The nets will be distributed in Puri, Khurda, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapara districts, said Dr Meherda.

Speaking at an event organised to mark the National Dengue Day on Thursday, the Health Secretary stressed on source reduction through regular cleaning drives in both urban and rural areas through Gaon Kalyan Samitis.

He has also directed health officials to remain alert and keep facilities ready for diagnosis and management of dengue patients, especially ensure adequate quantity of platelets for serious cases.

As per statistics, dengue cases have declined in the last two years in the State. While 5,198 people were tested dengue positive in 2018, only five deaths were reported against six deaths in 2017. Over 30 per cent dengue cases registered last year were migratory.

In 2016, the State had registered 8,380 dengue positive cases and 11 deaths, the highest so far. Though 25 persons have been diagnosed with the disease till May this year, no death has been reported.

Gastroenteritis outbreak in Janmora

The State Government swung into action following reports of Gastroenteritis outbreak in Janmora village on the outskirts of Sonepur town. A team of health officials set up a camp at the village and treated at least 20 persons including children suffering from diarrhoea, nausea and giddiness. The health team has collected water and stool samples. “The villagers fell sick after consuming stale food and sweets distributed by a family,” said an official.