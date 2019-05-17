Home States Odisha

Pipe supply yet to resume

Acute shortage of drinking water has compounded the woes of the people in different villages of Jagatsinghpur district.

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Acute shortage of drinking water has compounded the woes of the people in different villages of Jagatsinghpur district.
The situation has worsened after cyclone Fani. With power connection yet to be restored in several villages after the storm lashed the district, supply of water through pipelines has not resumed. Sources said, of the 255 pipe water projects in the district, nearly 29 are yet to start functioning as water could not be pumped to the overhead tanks to which the pipelines are connected.

The villagers of Jadatira of Tirtol block, Pankpal, Kujang and Badapal of Kujang and Kanaguli, Khurant of Ersama blocks said pipe water schemes launched two years ago have not been completed due to official apathy.

Moreover, of the 13,704 tube wells dug up by Rural Water Supply and Sanitation (RWSS) department, a majority of those in Erasama, Balikuda, Kujang and Paradip areas ooze saline water unfit for consumption. Villagers have to travel two to three km to fetch drinking water while others are dependent on tanker supply. 

Even the supply of water through tanker is irregular adding to the woes of the habitants, said Santosh Mandal of Erasama.

Assistant Engineer of RWSS Abhimanyu Das said out of 29 pipe water project, only one is non-functional. In some revenue villages under Erasama block which are still facing acute water scarcity, tanker is being sent, he added. Meanwhile, PHED department in areas under Paradip Port Trust announced to supply drinking water once a day citing scarcity.

