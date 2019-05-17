Home States Odisha

Relax NDRF norms to repair power infra: CM to Centre

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday requested the Centre to relax the norms of the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) to provide the actual cost of restoration of the entire power infrastructure damaged by the extremely severe cyclonic storm Fani. According to preliminary assessment, the extent of damage of power infrastructure has been estimated at Rs 1160 crore.

Raising the issue in a letter to Union Minister for Home Rajnath Singh, the Chief Minister said power infrastructure in Puri and parts of other districts has been extensively damaged by the cyclone. Stating that transmission and distribution is an integrated network consisting of extra high tension, high tension and low tension lines, the Chief Minister said according to the present NDRF norms for repair of damaged power sector, assistance is given for damaged conductors, poles and transformers upto the level of 11 KV only.  “Even the scale of assistance for the admissible items is highly inadequate,” he said.

The Chief Minister said besides the large scale damage to 11 KV lines, distribution transformers and LT network admissible for repair and restoration under NDRF norms, extensive damage has also been caused to 220 KV/132 KV towers and transmission lines, grid sub-stations and power transformers, 33 KV poles, lines and primary sub-stations.

Stating that the transmission and distribution companies are not in a position to finance these restoration works, he said as electricity is a basic necessity, the State Government has undertaken restoration of power infrastructure on a war footing from its own resources. 
“However, the scale of damage to the power infrastructure is far too extensive to be taken care of by the State Government alone,” he said.

Meanwhile, the State Government has initiated all out efforts to restore power to consumers in the cyclone affected areas. Barring a few urban areas of the Capital City, the electricity supply has been restored. Electrification work is in progress to restore power supply in rural areas. Similarly, steps have been launched to provide electricity to consumers in Puri as early as possible.

Electrification work is in progress to restore power supply in rural areas of the Capital City. 
Similarly, steps have been launched to provide electricity to consumers in Puri, which was worst affected, as early as possible.

