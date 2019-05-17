Scarcity in local markets hikes vegetable prices post-cyclone Fani

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Even as Fani had little impact in Koraput district, vegetable prices have gone up here following the cyclonic storm. With locally produced vegetables being diverted to the affected coastal districts , people here are facing a shortage situation and consequent price hike.

Local demands are met by the output from Borrigumma, Pottangi and Semiliguda farmlands. Besides, more than 5,000 farmers of Lendri-Maliguda, Paliba, Suku, Chandal-Mundar, Mali-Dussra, Parja-Mundar, Banmalipur, Champaguda, Dumriguda and Kadamguda, all located within 15 to 20 km from Koraput town, are into vegetable farming.

Locals consume about 60 per cent of the vegetables produced in the district and the rest are sent to markets in Chhattisgarh and neighbouring districts.

However, after Fani hit the State, locally grown vegetables are diverted to markets in Cuttack, Puri, Khurda leading to scarcity in Koraput, Semiliguda, Kunduli, Nandapur, Lamtaput and Borrigumma vegetable markets. Middlemen who have been camping in these markets, procure large stock of vegetables daily and send them to Fani-affected areas. As many as 20 truck loads of vegetables are sent to the coastal districts every day.

Price of almost all the vegetables have doubled since May 5. Potatoes and onions which were earlier sold at Rs 14 per kg are now selling at Rs 20. Brinjals were being sold at Rs 20 a kg but have now become costlier at Rs 40 per kg. Prices of other vegetables are hovering around Rs 60.

Price Pinch

Vegetables I Last Price (in Kg) I Cost Now

Potatoes & Onions -Rs 14 I Rs 60

Cauliflower - Rs 30 I Rs 60

Cabbage - Rs 20 I Rs 4 0

Tomato - Rs 20 I Rs 25

Beans - Rs 30 I Rs 60