Odisha wants banks to offer financial relief for Fani-hit

Requests Centre to ask banks to provide aid on lines of Kerala which was hit by floods in 2018

Published: 17th May 2019 09:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2019 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

A park ravaged by cyclone Fani in Bhubaneswar on Friday | Irfana

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government on Thursday urged the Centre to direct banks to offer financial relief to people affected by cyclone Fani on the lines of Kerala which was devastated by floods in August last year.

The proposed relief measures should include moratorium of up to one year and instalment rescheduling for home as well as agricultural loans. There should not be any penal interest and compounding of interest during the moratorium period. 

These issues on banking, financial relief measures and early settlement of insurance claims were discussed at a high level meeting chaired by Union Additional Secretary (Financial Inclusion) Debasish Panda here. The issues were taken up at the task force meeting of State Level Bankers’ Committee (SLBC) which will recommend the RBI and Central Government about financial relief measures in the cyclone affected areas. 

“Banking operation is becoming normal in the affected districts except Puri. Around 99 per cent bank branches have become functional whereas ATMs at some places in Puri, Khurda and Cuttack districts are facing some connectivity issues and the same will be resolved by the end of this week,” Panda told reporters after the meeting. 

“As far as ATMs are concerned, there have been problems in connectivity due to widespread damage to VSAT machines in Puri, Khurda and Cuttack. By the end of this week, almost 90 per cent of the machines will become functional,” he said. 

Principal Secretary, Finance Ashok Meena said a task force of  SLBC has been formed to recommend RBI and the Central Government on loan restructuring for cyclone-affected areas. He said a special meeting of the SLBC was held here on May 10 where it was decided to follow the master guidelines of RBI in providing financial relief to the affected people. 

Meena said while 1,934 out of 1,992 bank branches are functional, over 2,000 ATMs out of total 2,921 have become operational. Banks have been asked to prioritise farmers, MSMEs and businessmen. 
“Disruption of economic activities and loss of assets necessitates some relief in loan repayment. In the initial period, relief measures should primarily involve restructuring of loans,” said an officer present at the meeting.  The banks have been requested to provide fresh loans to affected farmers for agriculture and allied activities without any security. 

Discussions were held with regional heads of commercial banks, insurance companies, RBI, members of SLBC and telecom operators at the meeting. 

