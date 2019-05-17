Home States Odisha

Three killed, 4 injured in lightning

In Aska, a woman of Cheramaria Amulya Gauda died when lightning struck her on Wednesday evening. She was having food outside her house when the incident took place.

Published: 17th May 2019 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2019 09:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Thunderstorm coupled with rains over the last four days have thrown normal life out of gear in Koraput district. While three persons died and four injured in Kundra and Nandapur areas when lightning struck them within this period, many houses have been damaged in several parts of the district. 

According to reports, Korpaut, Semiliguda, Laxmipur, Potangi, Nandapur, Dasmantpur and Lamtaput areas have been witnessing  gale accompanied by rains since Monday. Though thunderstorm is a common phenomenon in summer, this year the intensity of rains and wind has been more. Large trees in several areas have been uprooted and standing vegetable crops damaged. Power and water supply, too, has been hit in many areas due to the gale. 

In the morning, though, temperature hovers at around 41 degree Celsius. Official sources said such climatic condition will continue till arrival of monsoon. 

3 more killed 
Bhawanipatna/Aska: Lightning claimed two lives in Behera village of Kalahandi district on Thursday. They are Jayamani Gopal and Bhumisuta Gopal. The women were taking bath in Mundra river when lightning struck the area. Bhumisuta died on the spot and Jaimani was brought to Dharamgarh Hospital where she succumbed.

In Aska, a woman of Cheramaria Amulya Gauda died when lightning struck her on Wednesday evening. She was having food outside her house when the incident took place. She was rushed to Aska Hospital where doctors declared her brought dead.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Parasols featuring Lord Ayyappan displayed by the Thiruvambady side in the Kudamattom ceremony of the Thrissur Pooram on Monday | Albin Mathew
Thrissur Pooram: Colourful parasols, jumbos, melam marks fitting end to this year’s festival
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks as BJP President Amit Shah looks on during a press conference at the party headquarter in New Delhi, Friday, May 17, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi diverts questions to Amit Shah in his first-ever press meet
Gallery
Cersei Lannister is a fictional character and the main antagonist of HBO's Game of Thrones. Played by Lena Headey, the character is known for her sharp wit and the constant wine-sipping. Lena Headey earned a whooping $1.2 million per episode in the last s
Game of Thrones characters 'Now and Then': A journey of 8 years comes to an end this Sunday
The Eiffel Tower has turned 130-years-old on Wednesday. Paris is celebrating its birthday with a light show at the famed monument. (Photo | AP)
Eiffel tower, the iron lady of Paris turns 130 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp