Three killed, 4 injured in lightning

JEYPORE: Thunderstorm coupled with rains over the last four days have thrown normal life out of gear in Koraput district. While three persons died and four injured in Kundra and Nandapur areas when lightning struck them within this period, many houses have been damaged in several parts of the district.

According to reports, Korpaut, Semiliguda, Laxmipur, Potangi, Nandapur, Dasmantpur and Lamtaput areas have been witnessing gale accompanied by rains since Monday. Though thunderstorm is a common phenomenon in summer, this year the intensity of rains and wind has been more. Large trees in several areas have been uprooted and standing vegetable crops damaged. Power and water supply, too, has been hit in many areas due to the gale.

In the morning, though, temperature hovers at around 41 degree Celsius. Official sources said such climatic condition will continue till arrival of monsoon.

3 more killed

Bhawanipatna/Aska: Lightning claimed two lives in Behera village of Kalahandi district on Thursday. They are Jayamani Gopal and Bhumisuta Gopal. The women were taking bath in Mundra river when lightning struck the area. Bhumisuta died on the spot and Jaimani was brought to Dharamgarh Hospital where she succumbed.

In Aska, a woman of Cheramaria Amulya Gauda died when lightning struck her on Wednesday evening. She was having food outside her house when the incident took place. She was rushed to Aska Hospital where doctors declared her brought dead.