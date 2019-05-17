Two landmines defused  

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: Two landmines planted by Maoists near Trilochanpur in Kalahandi district were detected and defused by CRPF jawans on Thursday.

During a search operation, jawans of CRPF 4th Battalion detected the improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and a bomb squad was called in to defuse them. The explosives were planted targeting the security personnel.

For the last one week, Maoists have been making their presence felt in the district. On May 11, they had triggered two IED blasts in Trilochanpur targeting the CRPF jawans. However, the CRPF jawans had a narrow escape.

On the wee hours of Wednesday, Maoists torched construction vehicles and equipment of a contractor building a PMGSY road in Nuamunda village, which is located close to Kandhamal district border and is a part of the Maoist corridor.

Kalahandi SP B Gangadhar informed that CRPF and SOG jawans have stepped up combing exercise in the area.