Home States Odisha

Two landmines defused  

Two landmines planted by Maoists near Trilochanpur in Kalahandi district were detected and defused by CRPF jawans on Thursday. 

Published: 17th May 2019 05:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2019 09:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: Two landmines planted by Maoists near Trilochanpur in Kalahandi district were detected and defused by CRPF jawans on Thursday. 

During a search operation, jawans of CRPF 4th Battalion detected the improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and a bomb squad was called in to defuse them. The explosives were planted targeting the security personnel.

For the last one week, Maoists have been making their presence felt in the district. On May 11, they had triggered two IED blasts in Trilochanpur targeting the CRPF jawans. However, the CRPF jawans had a narrow escape. 

On the wee hours of Wednesday, Maoists torched construction vehicles and equipment of a contractor building a PMGSY road in Nuamunda village, which is located close to Kandhamal district border and is a part of the Maoist corridor.  

Kalahandi SP B Gangadhar informed that CRPF and SOG jawans have stepped up combing exercise in the area.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Parasols featuring Lord Ayyappan displayed by the Thiruvambady side in the Kudamattom ceremony of the Thrissur Pooram on Monday | Albin Mathew
Thrissur Pooram: Colourful parasols, jumbos, melam marks fitting end to this year’s festival
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks as BJP President Amit Shah looks on during a press conference at the party headquarter in New Delhi, Friday, May 17, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi diverts questions to Amit Shah in his first-ever press meet
Gallery
Cersei Lannister is a fictional character and the main antagonist of HBO's Game of Thrones. Played by Lena Headey, the character is known for her sharp wit and the constant wine-sipping. Lena Headey earned a whooping $1.2 million per episode in the last s
Game of Thrones characters 'Now and Then': A journey of 8 years comes to an end this Sunday
The Eiffel Tower has turned 130-years-old on Wednesday. Paris is celebrating its birthday with a light show at the famed monument. (Photo | AP)
Eiffel tower, the iron lady of Paris turns 130 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp